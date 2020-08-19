Norman D. Key



San Antonio - Norman D. Key went to be with his Lord 8/15/20 in San Antonio, TX. Having struggled for 4 years with Peripheral Neuropathy, he was unable to recover from Covid 19. He was born 3/20/33 to Rosalee Ashmore and Joe Key on their dairy farm west of San Angelo, TX.



Norman is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sybil Key Lane, his son David Key, and his daughter Kathryn Key. He leaves behind his devoted wife Beverly, his daughter Suzanne Key Pagan, 4 grandchildren: Jessie and Joshua Pagan and Harrison and Jordyn Key Young, and his brother Hollis Key.



He and his siblings attended the one teacher elementary school near their home and Norman graduated from San Angelo High School at age 16. He then received a degree in Animal Husbandry from Texas Tech College in 1953 and was a member of the Red Raider Band and the BSU.



Norman enlisted in the USAF on 8/15/53 and graduated from the Aviation Cadet Program with the class of 55-D on 11/15/54 in Big Springs, TX. He was named a distinguished graduate, given a Regular Commission in the USAF, the rank of 2nd. LT., his pilot wings and the assignment to be an instructor pilot for the T-33 at Webb AFB.



On 6/30/56 Norman and his College Sweetheart, Beverly Garner were married and they had 64 good years together. Lt. Key was transferred to SAC in 1958 as an Air Craft Commander of the KC- 97. then upgraded to the KC-135. Maj. Key was accepted in the AFIT program 6/66 and received his a Civil Engineering degree, with honors, at the top of his class at the University of Texas at Austin in 8/68.



Maj. Norman spent 1969 in Vietnam flying the 0-1 as a Forward Air Controller. During that assignment he flew over 400 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 7 oakleaf clusters.



Major Key reported to his final military assignment on 1/6/1970 at McCoy AFB. His final duty as the Head of the Engineering Department, was to close the base, and he received his certificate of retirement from the USAF on Oct. 1, 1973. The Key family of 5 retired to Austin, TX.



Norman then embarked on a 30 year Civil Engineering career working as a Professional Engineer Designer for LAN and Baker-Aiklin Firms in Austin and Round Rock, TX. His hobbies have included singing in church choirs, slow pitch softball, jogging, gardening, water skiing, playing bridge, reading, and puzzling. Norman served in our Churches, as a deacon, choir member, SS teacher, and ministering to people when he encountered a need. He was a great family man and loved his wife and children well. He was known for his quiet demeanor and his delightful sense of humor. A life well lived and loved, and respected by many.



A family grave side service will be at a later date and his interment will be in the family plot at the Sharp Cemetery in Milam Co. among 5 generations of ancestors.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Sharp Cemetery Inc., 12200 N. FM # 487, Buckholts, TX. 76518.









