Novella Marie Cotter
Novella Marie Cotter

San Angelo - Novella Marie Cotter passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Novella was a faithful long-term member of the Green Meadow Church of Christ in San Angelo. Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and many close friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

Novella was born in Tatum, NM on June 9, 1934 to Jack and Annabelle Walker who preceded her in death. She grew up in Lovington, NM before settling in San Angelo in 1966. She was employed with GTE/Verizon for 21 years and retired as a Switching Technician. After retirement, she joined the Concho Valley Pioneers.

Novella loved the arts and was an accomplished china painter/instructor as well as using oil, acrylic, and watercolor mediums. She enjoyed the performing arts and held memberships with the Angelo Civic and ASU theatres.

Novella is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Kay Cotter of Eden; daughter, Lisa Cotter of Springtown; daughter and son-in-law Lori and Roger Tudor of Mansfield; grandchildren, Jennifer Armor, Casey Armor, Kera Rezac, Jade Newby, Koby Rezac; and great grandchildren Chris Dunn, Sam Chapoy, Adalynn Newby, Cason Thompson, Emma Thompson.

Visitation will be at Harper Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:30pm until 7:30pm. Funeral services will be at 1:30pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Brother Boyd Jennings officiating.

Family and friends may share condolences

and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
