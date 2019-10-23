|
|
Obie Dwayne Ray
Our wonderful man, Obie Dwayne Ray, 47 years old, passed away from us on October 14, 2019, yet the light of his life shines bright in the hearts of his family and friends. He lived a good life, one marked by strength, selflessness, and ambition. His great love for his family was ever evident, and he strove to ensure the well-being of his loved ones.
Obie was married to Lois Ray, whom he loved dearly. He was born to Mona Gist Ray and Obie Ray Jr., and was the eldest of four children. He was born on February 13, 1972 in San Angelo, TX where he graduated from Central High School. While in high school, Obie was an exceptional athlete, excelling in both track and football. His talent in creating art was inspiring to those acquainted with it, and it, as well as his other pronounced gifts and talents, indeed lives on in his beautiful children.
Obie never forgot the importance of prayer. In cherished and remembered conversations, he frequently mentioned God as the ultimate cause of things. He became a believer in Jesus Christ at an early age and was a member of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, and later became a member of Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ.
Our beloved Obie knew the importance of dedication and he constantly encouraged others toward progress. As a young man, 12 years old, he started his first job throwing newspapers to have extra change for the store. At the age of 15, he stepped up to help his mother take care of his siblings. As a teenager and as a young adult, he excelled in school and work while taking pride in being the only man in the household. Throughout most of his years, he worked as a very skilled electrician and was able to travel internationally to work on some of the most important projects in the country. He and his wife, Louis Willis Ray, recently lived in the California Bay Area. Aspiring toward betterment, with ambition and intelligence, Obie recently attained a certificate in real estate investing. We will miss Obie Ray, a good husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. We have learned a great deal from his wisdom and strength. Obie once said, "Struggle; that's just life - but the truth is: we never go without some kind of struggle, and how great we become has a lot to do with what struggles we fully recognize and work to overcome."
He is survived by his wife, Lois Ray of Richardson, TX; his mother, Mona Gist Ray of San Angelo, TX; his children, Toni Ray and her mother Kim; Delilah Ray and her mother Ena, Asia Ray and her mother Nakisha, Onauriea and her mother Chelsye; his granddaughter, Aliya Ray and his step-son, Brian McGee; his sister, Kimberly Ray of Grand Prairie, TX; his brother, Jermal Wadud of San Angelo, TX, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His loved ones who proceeded him in death were his father, Obie Ray Jr.; his grandmothers Vivian Gist and Carrie Lee Ross.
With grateful hearts, the family wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of love and kindness provided, and express our appreciation for all the prayers during Obie Dwayne's death.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Obie's homegoing service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019