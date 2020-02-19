|
Ofelia Perez Bastardo
San Angelo - Ofelia Perez Bastardo, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Public viewing will be from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Juan Lopez Cortes, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bastardo was born May 23, 1935, in Bastrop to Jesus and Pomposa Perez. She married Arturo Bastardo February of 1969 in Mexico. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2011. Ofelia has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. She worked Angelo Community Hospital as an instrument tech for 50 plus years retiring in 2015. Ofelia also worked for as a custodian for Paul Horne for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include four daughters, Elfia Sanchez of Waco, Tommie Jean Garcia of San Angelo, Diamond Diaz of San Angelo, and Elfia Hamilton of Sweetwater; 5 sons, Joe Perez of San Angelo, Johnny Perez of San Angelo, Jerry Montelongo of San Angelo, Edward Montelongo of San Angelo, and Raymond Bastardo of San Angelo; a sister, Erma Martinez of San Angelo; Three brothers, Jesus Perez of Midland, Felix Perez of Austin, and Andres Perez of Ft. Collins, Colorado; 25 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great children. Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Elizabeth Montelongo; two brothers, James Perez, and Erasmo Perez.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020