|
|
Olivia Arredondo De La Rosa
San Angelo - Olivia Arredondo De La Rosa was born in San Antonio, TX on April 27, 1942. She died on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Cesar De La Rosa Sr., and her children Esther Rosas, Ruth Rosas, Martha Castillo, Moises De La Rosa, Debra Kuhlman, Cesar De La Rosa Jr., Abel De La Rosa, Elaine Garza and Andrea Orosco. She is survived by 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and was one of many Jehovah's Witnesses with an extended family of over eight million brothers and sisters. A Talk will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 2120 US 67 (Business), San Angelo, TX. Cremation services were entrusted to Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 16, 2019