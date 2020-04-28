|
|
Olivia Faye Deel
Sonora - Olivia Faye Deel, a longtime resident of Sonora, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home in Sonora at the age of 66. She had battled with COPD for several years. She was born on June 9, 1953, in San Angelo, Texas. She was born to the proud parents Peggy and Tex Collins of Rankin, Texas, and had three siblings; Caye, Bart, and Brent. She grew up in Rankin where she graduated high school in 1971. She married Donald W. Deel on January 5, 1973 and had two children, Shane, age 43 and Bethany, age 39. Faye and Donnie moved to Sonora where they settled in and Faye began working for JimCo Enterprises. Faye worked at JimCo for 6 years before moving onto Graham Royalties in 1993. Even as the company names changed, Faye was a fixture in the company for 27 years when finally retiring from Enervest this last year. She dearly loved her job and those that she worked with all those years. Through it all, Faye's greatest love was her family. Not only a loving wife to Donnie, Faye was an amazing mom to Shane and Bethany. She was always a family first, kids first mom and was there for her family and children no matter the circumstance. She accepted all of the "kids" in the neighborhood as her own and was known simply as "Mom" to the friends of Shane and Bethany. Faye's greatest joy came from her grandkids Ethan, Taryn, and Kipton as her name changed from "Mom" to "Oma". She never missed an opportunity to be there for her kiddos. Faye was predeceased by her parents Tex and Peggy Collins. Faye leaves to mourn her husband Donnie, son Shane and daughter Bethany; her grandchildren Ethan and Taryn Hamm, and Kipton Deel; her sibling Caye, Bart, and Brent; her daughter in law Stephanie Deel. Also mourning her are many other relatives and friends that hold her dear to their hearts. Faye will be greatly missed and never forgotten by those whose lives she touched, she was a wonderful person who loved life, family, and her many friends. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sonora Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2020