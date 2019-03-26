Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Onell Barrington Hunt

Onell Barrington Hunt Obituary
Onell Barrington Hunt

San Angelo, TX

Onell Barrington Hunt passed away in San Angelo, TX, on March 23, 2019. She was born December 2, 1933. She loved to shop thrift stores and collect anything and everything. She never met a stranger, she loved to talk and visit. She was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter Jacqueline Hunt in 1981. She leaves behind her sons Jackie Hunt Jr. and wife Andrea Hunt, and Johnny Hunt, grandchildren Jackie III, Halston, Jacqueline, Katelyn, Brooklyn, Alycia, Jackie IIII and Jewel, and many other family members and friends. She will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery in McCamey, Texas.

Friends and family can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 26, 2019
