|
|
Opal Edna Chapman Hudson
San Angelo - Opal Edna Chapman Hudson, 97, went to be with Our Lord and Saviour on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Trisun Regency House Nursing Home in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Brother Neil Conner, associate pastor of Belmore Baptist Church and close family friend, officiating. Graveside services will be 11:30 AM Monday, November 18, 2019, at Morton Memorial Cemetery in Morton with Rev. Jerry Newton, retired Baptist minister and nephew, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Opal was born January 1, 1922, in Lamesa, Dawson County, to Howard and Edna Mae (Turnbow) Chapman. She was the oldest of her eleven siblings working alongside her father on the family's farm and relying on her trusted friend and favorite horse, "Ole Nell" to assist her in performing her farming duties. Opal also took the "big sister" role seriously assisting her Mother in raising her younger siblings.
Opal married Clay Hudson on December 13, 1941 in Seminole. Places they lived include Morton, Borger, Seagraves and San Antonio; Lawton, Oklahoma, and Yakima, Washington, during WWII and finally moving to San Angelo in 1958 to settle with their two baby daughters. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2002.
Opal was a member of Harris Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was involved with the WMU over the years. Opal was an avid homemaker, loved working in the yard, knitting, crocheting and especially cooking. Something was always available to feed her family or anyone else that stopped by her home. Her family was her life and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them to see a smile on their face. Her grandchildren knew her as "Mammaw Opal" and her great grandchildren called her "Mammaw Bopal". Opal was the housekeeping supervisor for Holiday Inn many years then moved to Ethicon as a hand winder where she retired after 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Howard "Junior" Chapman, Jr., Leroy "Sonny" Chapman and Johnny Chapman; her three sisters, Joanne Chapman, Laverne Houpt and Wanda Derby.
Survivors include her two daughters, Rhonda Shrum and husband Gary of San Angelo, Cheryl Wilde of Plano; four grandchildren, Chris Shrum and wife Lauren of Canyon Lake; Ashley Cardoza and husband James of Stuttgart, Germany, Lisa Thomas and husband Ben of San Angelo and Jana McGuire and husband Josh of Euless; 10 great-grandchildren, Henry Shrum of Redmond, Washington, Emerson Shrum, Bailey Shrum and Leighton Shrum all of Canyon Lake; Aspen Cardoza, Liam Cardoza and Brentley Cardoza all of Stuttgart, Germany; Haley Palmore and Logan Thomas both of San Angelo; and Adelaide McGuire of Euless; two brothers, Billy Chapman, Jerry Chapman and wife June all of Lamesa; three sisters, Helen Nance of Lamesa, Sharon Eubanks and husband Lloyd of Cleburne; Beverly Cortese and husband Frank of San Angelo; three sisters-in-law, Wanda Chapman of Lubbock; Arlene Smith and husband Bob of Smyer; Betty Hudson of Lubbock; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; also Shirley Culp, a great friend who visited often and kept her supplied with Dr. Pepper.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to their favorite charity.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019