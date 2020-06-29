Opal Lou Tyler
Bronte - Opal Lou Tyler was born in Hardeman County on August 10, 1930. Her parents Henry and Opal Tyler raised their only child on a cotton farm. They filled her with love and the confidence she needed to graduate from Chillicothe High School and pursue a career with Southwestern Bell Telephone. One day after work, she offered a ride to a skinny guy with a broken down car. She and J. W. (James William) Lee married on July 20, 1953. Sixty-seven years later he was still holding her hand when she departed for heaven on June 28, 2020.
Lou had a playful sense of humor. She used to say she could fix anything with a hammer. In reality, she enjoyed the challenge of a new endeavor. She taught herself how to crochet and knit, making everything from holiday gifts to afghans and sweaters. Lou and J.W. square danced for over 20 years and she made all of their matching dance clothes. Lou was an avid reader and an adventurous traveler. She also enjoyed flower gardening, fishing, board games, and collecting hummingbirds.
The Lee home was a gathering place for neighborhood children, family, and friends. She welcomed them all with open arms and a heart full of love.
They raised children Dana Lou and James Mark in Bronte, Texas. Lou was a constant presence at the school. She had a standing position as Room Mother, bake sale hero, "Cinnamon Roll Lady", special event sponsor, and Band Booster President. Under her leadership, the club was able to subsidize the purchase of new band uniforms. A career move sent Lou and J. W. to Monahans, Texas in 1979. In Monahans, she began a 15+ year journey of delivering Meals on Wheels and work with the Senior Center. After J. W.'s retirement, they returned to the area and have been living in San Angelo since 1994.
They were faithful servants for Christ in the First Baptist Church of Quanah until 1961, First Baptist Church in Bronte, Southside Baptist Church in Monahans and Heartland (formerly Hillcrest) Baptist Church in San Angelo. Lou taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and served on numerous committees. One of her greatest gifts was recognizing a need then quietly sliding under the radar and "getting the job done".
Granddaughter, Jessica Kay Lee was born in 1986. Grandson Aaron Tyler Lee arrived in 1987 and Lou and J. W. became "Omi" and "Boo". Lou cherished every minute with Jessica and Tyler. When asked how often she got to keep them she replied," Every time they will let me have them."
Lou Lee is survived by husband J.W. Lee, daughter Dana Lou Lee, son James Mark Lee and his children Jessica Kay Lee Ice (Griffin Ice) and children Jacob Griffin and Caleb Gavin. Aaron Tyler Lee (Alicia) and son James Tyler Lee.
Visitation will be held all day on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with family present from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home. Visitation will be come and go as the family wishes to honor all social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Heartland Baptist Church with graveside services to immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte, Texas. Services are officiated by Reverend Bruce Burk and Reverend James Wilkerson Jr. Services are under the direction of Shaffer funeral home/ Sherwood Way.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.