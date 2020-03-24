|
Opal M. Allen
Mrs. Opal M. Allen was born to Vera L and Willie Bennett May 6, in Limestone County, Texas. Mom never cared for anyone outside of the family to know how old she was, so it is with this acknowledgment that we omit it. We can say, however, Mom made the best use of her dash!
Early Years
Mrs. Allen came from very humble beginnings, learning very early what it meant to work hard. She was the oldest of 15 children. She had to quit school to help take care of the family but that didn't stop her from achieving her goals. As Mom grew, she made choices internally that became manifest externally in her adult years. The first important choice Mom made was to accept Jesus Christ as her Savior.
As a young lady, she knew that God called her to be an educator-and she was! She literally dreamed about becoming an educator.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020