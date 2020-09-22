Ophelia B. Perez
San Angelo - Ophelia B. Perez, our Mom & Momo, went to our Lord on Sep 21, 2020. She was at home surrounded by family and friends. Born Jun 26, 1929, in Sonora, Tx to Leandro & Tomasa Badillo, she was the second of 11 children. To know her was to love her. She loved her family above all and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, baking, and dancing. She was always making everyone laugh with her witty sense of humor. She worked hard, played hard and lived her life to the fullest. She was a lifelong Catholic and loved her faith.
She worked as a nurse for over 15 years serving patients in Sonora and San Angelo. She moved to San Angelo in 1979 and was a lifelong member of St Joseph's Catholic Church. She left nursing to help her husband run the Tom Green Co Courthouse Snack Bar and the cafeteria at Barry's Shoe Factory. Her last job, retiring at 75, was at Christ the King retreat center.
The family gives thanks to Kindred Hospice, Sr. Martina Gonzalez, and her many caregivers over the years who allowed her to remain safely at home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leandro and Tomasa Badillo, her siblings, Hortencia Reyes, Carlos Badillo and Armando Badillo and her husband, Ermilo Perez. She is survived by her siblings, Leandro Badillo, Jr. of Selma, CA, Juanita Berlanga, Gina Gamez, and Pauline Mendez of San Antonio, Richard Badillo of Sonora, Texas, Ana Maria Cardona of San Jose, CA and Tome Sanchez of San Angelo, Texas and children, Lydia Ramon (Richard) of Georgetown, TX, Gloria Dominguez (Carlos) of Sonora, TX, John Paul Bautista (Jean) of Brownfield, TX and Angela Gallegos (George) of Colleyville, TX. Her ten grandchildren include Michelle McNutt of Lewisville, TX, Anthony Bermea (Megan) of Round Rock, TX, David Ramon of Portland, OR, Yvonne Razzeca (Steve) of Lakspur, CO, Carla Smith (Jerry) of San Antonio, TX, Johnpaul Bautista (Amber), Isaiah Bautista (Valerie), Benjamin Bautista (Kali), and Katiana Bautista of Brownfield and Nina Gallegos of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, three great-great grandsons and countless nieces and nephews
A Rosary will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 3:00pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Joseph's Church or Meals for the Elderly in San Angelo.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com