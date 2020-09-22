1/1
Ophelia B. Perez
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ophelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ophelia B. Perez

San Angelo - Ophelia B. Perez, our Mom & Momo, went to our Lord on Sep 21, 2020. She was at home surrounded by family and friends. Born Jun 26, 1929, in Sonora, Tx to Leandro & Tomasa Badillo, she was the second of 11 children. To know her was to love her. She loved her family above all and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, baking, and dancing. She was always making everyone laugh with her witty sense of humor. She worked hard, played hard and lived her life to the fullest. She was a lifelong Catholic and loved her faith.

She worked as a nurse for over 15 years serving patients in Sonora and San Angelo. She moved to San Angelo in 1979 and was a lifelong member of St Joseph's Catholic Church. She left nursing to help her husband run the Tom Green Co Courthouse Snack Bar and the cafeteria at Barry's Shoe Factory. Her last job, retiring at 75, was at Christ the King retreat center.

The family gives thanks to Kindred Hospice, Sr. Martina Gonzalez, and her many caregivers over the years who allowed her to remain safely at home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leandro and Tomasa Badillo, her siblings, Hortencia Reyes, Carlos Badillo and Armando Badillo and her husband, Ermilo Perez. She is survived by her siblings, Leandro Badillo, Jr. of Selma, CA, Juanita Berlanga, Gina Gamez, and Pauline Mendez of San Antonio, Richard Badillo of Sonora, Texas, Ana Maria Cardona of San Jose, CA and Tome Sanchez of San Angelo, Texas and children, Lydia Ramon (Richard) of Georgetown, TX, Gloria Dominguez (Carlos) of Sonora, TX, John Paul Bautista (Jean) of Brownfield, TX and Angela Gallegos (George) of Colleyville, TX. Her ten grandchildren include Michelle McNutt of Lewisville, TX, Anthony Bermea (Megan) of Round Rock, TX, David Ramon of Portland, OR, Yvonne Razzeca (Steve) of Lakspur, CO, Carla Smith (Jerry) of San Antonio, TX, Johnpaul Bautista (Amber), Isaiah Bautista (Valerie), Benjamin Bautista (Kali), and Katiana Bautista of Brownfield and Nina Gallegos of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, three great-great grandsons and countless nieces and nephews

A Rosary will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 3:00pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in San Angelo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Joseph's Church or Meals for the Elderly in San Angelo.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Rosary
03:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved