Oralia Armendariz
Big Spring - Oralia Armendariz, 86 of Big Spring passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.
She was born July 6, 1934 to Eusebio and Juanita Martinez in Mertzon, Texas. Oralia was a housewife. She loved watching the Price is Right with Bob Barker, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.
Oralia is survived buy two sons, Arthur Armendariz and Marcus Armendariz both of Big Spring, two daughters, Teresa Martinez and husband Victor Martinez, Jr. III of Big Spring and Monica Rios and husband Robert of Bastrop, Texas and fifteen grandchildren that she adored as they all grew up and loved unconditionally and thirty-three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Armendariz of fifty-five years, one son, Jesse Armendariz and one daughter Vickie Gonzales.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com