Orosia Mijares
Our hearts are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Orosia Mijares. To all of "her favorites" she was known as "Mamo." Her many friends knew her as "Rose." Our Heavenly Father welcomed His daughter into His Kingdom on May 26, 2020. She was 92. Orosia was born June 25, 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Isabel and Pedro Losoya. As an infant, the family moved back to San Angelo. She graduated from San Angelo High School and was awarded a one year scholarship to San Angelo College. She married Carlos Mijares in 1947. They celebrated 44 years of marriage. In 1954, they moved to Snyder, Texas where they raised their 4 children. They owned and operated Carlos' Little Mexico for 25 years. Together as a team, she and Carlos, established and ran several successful restaurants in the area. They were members of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Snyder where Orosia was very active in various church organizations. In 1983, they moved back to San Angelo. As members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Orosia served on the Altar Society and was also a Eucharistic Minister. She took communion to the homes of the elderly until she was 87, serving diligently in her church with a strong, unshakeable faith. She belonged to the family of the Lay Carmelite Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and was also a Cursillista. Working alongside her husband at the restaurant was only a portion of her day. At home, she was a talented seamstress and spent hours crocheting. She excelled as a homemaker and caretaker for her family. She spent countless hours loving and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos, in 1991; her parents Isabel and Pedro Losoya; parents-in-law, Catalina and Gregorio Mijares; sisters, Jesusita Zamarippa, Eutemia Enriquez; brothers, Leopold Losoya, Louis Losoya, and Enrique Losoya. She is survived by her four children, Charlie Mijares Jr. of San Angelo; Nita Rodriguez of San Angelo; Mary (Fred) Perez of Sonora; and Elizabeth (Bill) Metcalfe of Waco, Texas. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 10 great- great grandchildren; brother, Ramon Losoya, of Waco; and brother-in-law Ruben (Alice) Mijares of, El Paso, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews. "She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: "Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all." Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her own works praise her in the gates." Proverbs 31:27-31 Pallbearers are John Moses, Gregg Mijares, Luke Sanchez, Jacob B. Perez, Stone Fernandez, and Julian Mijares.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. led by the Lay Carmelites. The Mass of burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. located at 301 W. 17th St. San Angelo, Texas. Interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many caregivers at Brayden Park and Kindred Hospice. The protocols for social distancing and wearing of masks will be installed. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 27 to May 28, 2020