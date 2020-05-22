|
|
Oscar Ornelas
San Angelo - Oscar Ornelas, 57, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. He was born on December 16, 1963 in San Angelo, Texas to Cristina Govea Ornelas and Joe M. Ornelas, Jr. Oscar attended Lakeview High School where he made lifetime friends. Oscar never knew a stranger in life. With a big heart and an even bigger personality, Oscar will forever be remembered as the one that enjoyed life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by a brother John Anthony Ornelas. Paternal Grandparents Joe and Erlinda Ornelas. Maternal Grandparents Felicidad and Ruperto Govea. Oscar is survived by his children, Lacy McAnally and husband Neil of Florida, Andrew Munoz and wife Valerie, Ashley Campbell and husband Joe and Jacob Garcia of San Angelo. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Easton McAnally, Alyssa McAnally, Kylee Campbell, and Kamdon Campbell. His mother Cristina Govea Ornelas and father Joe M. Ornelas Jr. of San Angelo, sister Debra (Debbie) Guerrero and husband Oscar of San Angelo, brother Ralph Ornelas and wife Wynn of Allen, Tx. Special nieces and nephews, Megan Guerrero partner Fernando Galvan, Sarah Lopez partner Kyle Herrera, Katie Peraudeau husband Mattieu of Amboise France, Christopher M. Ornelas of Dallas and seven great nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Oscar Guerrero, Eddie Govea, Aldo Flores, Edward Bara, Fernando Galvan, and Kyle Herrera. The family would also like to express special thanks to Tomas Martinez and to his nieces Megan, Sarah, and Avery known to them as "Mikey" whom he always loved. Rosary will be held on May 24, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home, 435 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 7 W Ave N, San Angelo, Texas. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 22 to May 23, 2020