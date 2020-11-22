1/1
Ouida Ionia Jackson
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Ouida Ionia Jackson

San Angelo - Ouida Ionia Jackson was born June 1, 1928 in Paragould, Arkansas, to O Lois Reaves Evans and William Isaac Evans. She passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in San Angelo.

Ouida began her career with Southwestern States Telephone Company, which later became General Telephone Company, as an operator then chief operator in Arkansas and Texas. After 37 years with the company she retired, and she and George opened Village Arts and Crafts in San Angelo. They loved to travel, especially in Colorado.

She was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for the pre-school children and sang in the choir for many years. She was very active in the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years in Arkansas and Texas.

She is survived by her son George William Jackson and wife Jane of Stuttgart, Arkansas. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 56 years, George W. Jackson, her son, Charles E. Jackson and brother, Billy Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in San Angelo, P.O. Box 2138, San Angelo, Texas 76902, or a favorite charity.

Private graveside services will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.






Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
