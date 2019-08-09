|
Pablo passed peacefully after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Aug 5th, 2019 in San Angelo TX. He was born on January 25, 1937.
Pablo is survived by his wife of 56 years, daughter-Linda, son-in law- Tim and grandchildren- Daniel and Ana. He is also survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pablo was born and grew up in Ballinger, TX. He enlisted and retired after 20 years of service in the Air Force. He had good stories of all the places where he was stationed.
He returned to San Angelo and received a degree from ASU. While there he was a member of Alpha Chi. After graduation, Pablo was employed and retired from Goodfellow civil service.
Pablo enjoyed traveling, watching baseball and visiting grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 9, 2019