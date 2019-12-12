|
Pamela "Pam" Eubanks Salmon
San Angelo - Pamela "Pam" Eubanks Salmon, 73, of San Angelo went to be with her Father in Heaven on December 11, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Pam was born June 16, 1946 in Fort Worth to Elma Lee and Lennie Leo Eubanks. The daughter of a Major in the U.S. Air Force, Pam spent her youngest years in schools in Japan, Scotland, and across the U.S. She graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1964 and went on to earn her Bachelors In Education and later a Masters in Education from Angelo State University. Known to her students as Mrs. Livensparger and later, Mrs. Salmon, she taught Sophomore and Junior level English for over 30 years, almost all of those at Central High School. She was the first girls golf coach at Central for many years and was awarded "Teacher of the Year." Pam was also a member of "Who's Who Among American Teachers" during her tenure. She retired in 1999 to travel and pursue other passions.
Pam was a member of First United Methodist Church and both Bentwood and San Angelo Country Club.
She was an avid golfer and loved being outdoors with her girlfriends on the golf course. She was an extraordinary artist, painting flowers, abstracts, and sights from her world travels. She shared her time and talent with various organizations including Hospice and the West Texas Rehab Center. Pam co-sponsored the Salmon Sculpture Competition for which she received a Special Merit Award from the Chamber in 2015 and appreciated art in many forms. A natural lover of books, she always relished in quiet time to read.
Pam will be remembered for her quick wit, beautiful smile, compassionate nature, and selfless devotion to her family and others. She loved fiercely and whole heartedly and felt so fortunate for the good life with her husband, daughter(s), grandchildren, and cherished friends who loved her deeply in return.
Pam chose joy. She displayed boundless affection for all who were lucky enough to be on the receiving end, particularly her beloved grandchildren who called her "Gigi."
Pam Salmon is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Richard Salmon of San Angelo. Her daughter, Aimee Livensparger French and husband Michael French of Austin, stepdaughter Jennifer Herring and husband Brad Herring of San Antonio, stepdaughter Julie Carcanagues and husband Jeff Carcanagues, also of San Antonio. Pam's precious grandchildren include Chad Ponder, Lauren French, Dawson French, Jack Carcanagues, and Kendall Pinson. Pam was close to her uncle Sid Eubanks and wife Johnnie of Bronte and will be missed by her rescue cat, "Lucky."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Leo Eubanks.
The Visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Harper Funeral Home. A Celebration of Pam's Life will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be private following the service. Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Linda Carpenter, Janie Delaney, Marilyn Drake, Annetta Gray, Debbie Grissen, Billie Halbert, Donna Heard, Judy Morgan, and Vicki Neace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials or donations in the name of Pam Salmon are welcomed by Hospice of San Angelo, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, or Meals for the Elderly.
The family wishes to thank the generosity and outpouring of support from cherished friends.


