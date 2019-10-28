Services
Pamela J. Daniels Obituary
San Angelo - Pamela J. Daniels, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home.

Public viewing 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor John S. Pope, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Pamela was born November 15, 1955 in Brownwood. She married Norman Daniels on August 3, 1972 in Brownwood. Pamela was a resident of San Angelo for 38 years. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Pamela was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by mother, Betty Green; and a sister, Donnie Johnson.

Survivors include two sons, Marcus Daniels of San Antonio, and Julian Daniels and wife Nina of Austin; a daughter, Corina Blackburn and husband Eric of San Angelo; three brothers, James Lowe and wife Patricia of California, Charles Lowe and wife Aleta, and Lawrence Thomas all of Brownwood; nine grandchildren, Britt'ny, Jaylen, Gabrielle, Isaiah, Brandis, Mikael, Rachelle, Alex, and Sophia; and two great grandchildren, Sinai and Orlando.

Any floral arrangements can be sent to Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
