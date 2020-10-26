Pamela Kay Jones Acton



Pamela Kay Jones Acton received her angel wings on Saturday, October 24th and met her husband, Earl, and son, Marty, with open arms. They are "together again."



She was born on November 29, 1942 to two Crockett County ranching pioneers, Esther Kate (Pierce) and William Dempster Jones in San Angelo, Texas. She grew up on the family ranches East and South of Ozona and was truly a pioneer ranching woman. She loved all things outdoors, especially her sheep, horses, gardening, and tinkering and fixing anything. She was quite a marksman, with anything but a pistol. One of her favorite things as a teenager was to race cars down Johnson Draw in Ozona. She loved Crockett County and served them at National 4-H Congress in Chicago, Illinois; riding the train up there and back. She raised and showed registered Rambouillett sheep, served on the Ozona United Methodist Church hospitality committee for years, was one of the first women to team rope in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, served as a director of the Ozona-Barnhart Trap Company for many years, and was the president of the Ranchers Protective Association on the Devil's River for 19 years. She was also a director of the Texas High School Rodeo Association serving in the capacity of church service coordinator and in charge of concessions, programs, and ticket sales, and was instrumental in creating and being in charge of the church services at the San Angelo Roping Fiesta and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.



The one thing she was as passionate about as much as ranching was her Lord and Savior. One of her favorite past times was playing her guitar, singing, and leading people to Jesus. "Nanny" loved her grandkids and great grandkids deeply. Her legacy for tinkering with things has been passed on to her two great grandsons.



She is preceded in death by her parents, older sister Alec and twin sister Tammy whom she is meeting both for the first time, younger sister Robin, husband and son, grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Joe S Pierce Jr. and Mr. & Mrs. WD Jones, in-laws Mr. & Mrs. Earnest Acton, sister-in-law and husband Earnestine & RT Key.



She is survived by her daughter Bobbie and husband Billy Dell Renfroe, grandson Aaron and wife Kari Renfroe, granddaughter Kelbie and husband Sean Tucker, great grandsons Wyatt Tate and Bryce Renfroe, sister Shelley and husband TC Conner, nephew Tommy and wife Laura Conner, niece Robin and husband Jason Campbell, great nephew Dempster Campbell, great niece Elizabeth Campbell, nephew Ernest and wife Ethel Key, and numerous cousins.



The family would like to send a special thanks to caregiver Kelsea Perez, the Interim Hospice team, and Pam's granddaughter-in-law Kari Renfroe with Angels Care Home Health for the countless hours of care throughout this past year.



Services will be graveside only at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 am with Pastor Ernest Key officiating. Pam had a specific request that at the conclusion of the service, everyone gather with her family at the Ozona United Methodist Church to share a meal and swap stories in celebration of her home going.



Pallbearers are Louis Bunger, Jack Baggett Jr., Dan Davidson, Charlie Branch, Johnny Barfield, Michael Moore, Fred Ridenour, and Jim Charlesworth.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ozona United Methodist Church or the New Beginnings Ozona.









