Pamela Marlene Potter John

San Angelo - Pamela Marlene Potter John, age 87, passed away on October 17, 2020 in Eden, Texas. She was born on August 2, 1933 in Cambridge, England to Sidney and Winifred Potter who preceded her in death. Her brother, David, also preceded her in death.

Pamela spent over twenty years as a military wife traveling all over the world including Germany, England and several places in the United States making friendships that would last her entire lifetime. Upon retirement from the military, they settled in San Angelo and she worked for ten plus years at Mr.G's where she again made many friends. When Mr. G's closed, she applied for a job at Ethicon. She worked as a global technology operator for seventeen years before retiring in 2003. After retirement from Ethicon, she spent most of her time doing what she loved most- BINGO!!

Pamela is survived by her daughter, Angel Duncan and her husband Terry of Snyder and her son, Haydn John and wife Diane of San Angelo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa Duncan of Lubbock, Amber Duncan of Lubbock, Sean Duncan of Snyder, Shannon Hitchcock and her husband James of San Angelo, and Brandon John and his wife Amanda of San Angelo. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Kylee, Garrett, Shayla, Rylin, Bryson, Jonas, Evan, Savannah, Landon and River.

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com

Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
