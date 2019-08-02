|
|
Pat Parker
Ballinger - Longtime Ballinger resident, Pat Parker, was swept away on angels' wings to her new residence in Heaven on July 30, 2019.
She was born Patsy Ruth Hale to Steve and Ada Farley Hale on February 21, 1936, in Ballinger, Texas. She graduated from Talpa High School and had been a resident of Ballinger since 1955. She married Roy E. Parker on July 30, 1960, in Glen Cove, Texas. She worked at First National Bank in Ballinger for 38 years.
Both parents preceded her in her journey, as did her husband, and her brothers, Jay and Hubert (Boots) Hale.
In God's care she leaves her special family, Diane, Mark, and Tyler Carter and Sarah, Eric and Stephanie Lugo; one sister-in-law, Melvena Gerhart and husband, Marvin, of Crews; a brother-in-law, Jack Wright of Ballinger; nieces, nephews, and extended family members; friends, church family, her "Posse," and her Friday Lunch Bunch.
Deep appreciation and gratitude are extended to the staff of Ballinger Home Health and Hospice.
A celebration of Pat's departure for this journey will take place Wednesday, August 7, at 2:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Ballinger. Burial will be in Old Runnels Cemetery. Instead of a formal visitation, registration and viewing will be available at Lange Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, and the morning of August 7.
Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13, 2019