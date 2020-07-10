Patricia A. "Patsy" Hernandez Lopez
San Angelo - Patricia A. "Patsy" Hernandez Lopez age 69 of San Angelo went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home, on July 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, 7/14/2020, from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. The family will receive guest from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. We ask that everyone comply with the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations and wear a mask.
The funeral will be on Wednesday, 7/15/20, at 10:00 AM at Bethel Assembly of God with Rev. Israel Flores, Rev. Santos Becerra, Rev. Bernie Guevara and Rev. Aron Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Patsy was born on December 19, 1950, in San Angelo to Angelita Hernandez Fitchett. Patsy married the love of her life, Roy S. Lopez on April 12, 1968, in San Angelo. The couple would spend the next fifty-two years sharing life together in a love filled home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Angelita; her stepfather Cirildo Fitchett; her brother, Donald Hernandez; and a sister, Esperanza "Hope" Campos.
Patsy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of fifty two years, Roy S. Lopez Sr; her daughter, Bernice Lopez; her two sons, Roy S. Lopez Jr and his wife Alicia and Israel Lopez Sr and his wife Maria "Susie"; his eight grandchildren, Iliana Ramos and her husband John, Briana Lewis, Jordan Lewis, Sierra Lopez, Kamille Lopez, Roy "Trey" S. Lopez III, Israel Lopez Jr, and Patricia Elizabeth "Liz" Lopez; 6 Great Grandchildren, Isaiah Green, Keylan Ford, Jaxson Ford, Justin Ford Jr, Mila Sarai Ford, and Donovan Martinez; Her siblings, Johnny Hernandez, Josue "Joseph" Garza and wife Kim, Ana M. Hedman and husband Marty, Liz Mihalovich and her husband Matthew, Cirildo Fitchett, Delia F. Perez, Joe Ray Fitchett and Willie Fitchett.
Patsy had one request, that her "homegoing" be a celebration of her life- vibrant and bright. She requested that no one wear black, but instead wear bright colorful clothing!
