|
|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Logan
Eula - Patricia (Pat) Ann Logan, 82, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Eula. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Louis Brewer officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pat was born November 11, 1936, in Brownwood to Dee Oma Gordon and Ebba Emelia (Youngquist) Cooper. She graduated from Melvin High School in Melvin, Texas, and attended two years of business school. She married R.C. (Bud) Logan in Abilene on December 9, 1955, and they moved to Eula from Melvin that same year. Pat worked for Taylor County in the County Clerks Office, the State of Texas, and Clyde CISD. She was a member of the Denton Valley Baptist Church.
Pat is survived by two sons, R.C. (Bobby) Logan, Jr. and Rusty Logan, both of Eula; and one daughter, Terrye Logan Kemp and husband Jimmy of Cisco.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; and her brother, William Adrian Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Clyde Masonic Lodge, PO Box 474, Clyde, TX 79510.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 7, 2019