Patricia Ann Quisenberry
San Angelo - Patricia Ann Quisenberry, 72, went to be with her heavenly father on October 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Memorial services were held on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Arrangements were by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Patricia Ann Quisenberry was born June 30th, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to Evelyn Conditt and the late Byron (Max) Conditt.
She is survived by husband, Alvin Quisenberry; her mother, Evelyn Conditt; two sons, Billy Joel and Bobby Quisenberry; two daughters Donna and Mistie Quisenberry; also fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother David Conditt (wife Kathy) of Amarillo, Texas; five sisters, Ruth Robertson, Lois Kay Robertson (late Donnie Robertson), of San Angelo, Texas, Maxine Sims (late Willie) of Seminole, Texas; Nancy Wright (David Wright) of Cayuga, Texas and Frances Tolbird (late William) of State Line, Mississippi.
