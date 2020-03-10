|
|
Patricia Kay Crane
San Angelo - Patricia Kay Crane, 65, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in San Angelo. Patricia was born January 18, 1955 to Fred and Effie Johnson Farr. She grew up in Fort Worth and Azle, Texas and graduated from Azle High School. After graduating from high school, she went to work for the Department of The Treasury United States Customs Service and worked for them in administration for 30 years. Patricia married George Ralph Crane on September 14, 1973 and they shared 46 wonderful years together and raised two sons. They relocated to San Angelo in 1998 and made it their home. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading and quilting. She was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. Patricia enjoyed visiting with people and making new friends wherever she went. She was also a strong woman of faith and was an active member of Word of Life Church. Patricia's life and love for her family and others will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss her! She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Kenneth Ray Crane and seven sisters. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Crane, of San Angelo; her son, Todd Crane, of San Angelo; Grandchildren, Destiny Crane, of San Angelo and Jeremy Crane, of Denver, CO; her brother, Doug Farr and his wife, Winnie, of Mansfield, TX; her sister, Joyce Gunn and her husband Charlie, of Palmetto, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Word of Life church with Pastor David Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020