|
|
Patricia Mae Stephens
San Angelo - Patricia Mae Stephens, 72, passed Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home in San Angelo, Texas. After her valiant fight with COPD, her strong will to live, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through many years. She always reached out to others to provide love and support.
Pat was born on December 12, 1946 in Brownwood, Texas to Lorene and Jack Porter. She was the youngest of 4 children.
Known for her ease in frequent conversation, she never met a stranger and accepted all. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smile and laughter will never be forgotten.
With broken hearts she left behind six children. Trish Jones (Joey and Casey and Tonya Jones & families), Debbie Fowler (Lance and Tricia Nixon, Deidra and Hesiquio Herrera, Wesley Nixon & families), Lori and Lee Fowler (Shayla and David McGinley & family, Garrett Fowler), Leon and Amber Stephen's (Michael, Brandon, Lillian, Emma), JJ and Jim Churchwell(Josh and Lindsy Wikle & family, Brittney and Justin O'neal & family, Caitlyn) and Eddie Stephens (Regan). In 1994, she met her Sweetheart, Lloyd Gressett, after returning to San Angelo. The couple remained side by side until Lloyd's passing in August of 2016.
Possessing a true servant's heart, Pat faithfully cared for family and friends without hesitation. Pat loved to dance, read, play games/poker, and especially spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital at stjude.org
Dedicate your donation in memory of Pat Stephens
Beyond financial donations, Pat always lived by the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you would like to be treated. i.e. Do a loving act of kindness, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug, or say "I love you" to your special friend in her memory.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from all. They would also like to thank HOSA (Shirley, Debbie, Miranda, Scott, and Lupe) for their loving care and friendship of our mother.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 25, 2019