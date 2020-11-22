Patricia Marie Baker Eckert
San Angelo - Patricia Marie Eckert was born to Marie Noelke Baker and Robert Ingram on December 4th, 1931 in San Angelo, TX and died in the town of her birth on November ¬¬¬21, 2020.
Patsy spent much of her early childhood in San Angelo; however, between the years 1946 and 1950, Patsy spent time living with her mother in Mexico City. In 1948, she graduated from St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio and attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY.
In November of 1952, Patsy wed Robert Eckert. They made San Angelo their home and raised three daughters, Lyn, Cathy and Lee. Whether it was the Junior League of San Angelo, the Well Child Clinic, Fort Concho and its preservation, Friends of Fairmount Cemetery, Downtown San Angelo, Inc., Delta Memorial Park Cemetery Association, Heritage Park in downtown San Angelo, the M.B. Noelke Memorial Library and volunteer fire department in Mertzon, TX, and most recently the Lake View High School Mariachi Band, Los Caciques, Patsy devoted herself to the people, towns and state closest to her heart.
In her downtime, Patsy loved fewer things more than travel and the game of duplicate bridge. While she loved the opportunity to experience the places and cultures of the world and the mental challenges associated with duplicate bridge, what she appreciated most about both was that she able to share them with friends and family. She regaled all who would listen with anecdotes from her travels and her 50 years of playing with the "Thursday Morning Bridge Club That Meets on Tuesday Afternoon" and 40 years of play at the Sue Barber Bridge Center.
In her later years, Patsy rediscovered her love of writing and spent hours recording the stories of her life. This work eventually culminated in a book: Come Smile with Me.
To her family, Patsy will always be remembered for her generosity and love of the family ranch in Irion County. She was most proud of being part of the generations of Noelke ranchers, which began with Ferdinand Noelke in the 1880s.
Patsy's family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers, Serena Gilbert, Lucy Torrez, Jackie Harris, Olga Mendoza, Margie Zuniga, Celia Hamilton, Yolanda Gonzalez, and supervisor, Sara Martinez. We are forever indebted to them for their work and in awe of their devotion and compassion.
Patsy is preceded in death by her faithful and loving husband of 60 years, Bobby, her youngest daughter, Lee, and her grandson, Zach Hills. She is survived by her daughters, Lyn Hills and Cathy Bruff, her sons-in-law, David Hills and James "Buzzy" Woodworth, grandchildren, Liston Hills, Robert, Caroline, and Sarah Lyn Bruff, Jack Woodworth and Maddie Woodworth Drew, and great-grandchildren, Molly, Jillian, and Zach Hills, Raylee and Colter Woodworth and Emma Drew.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private, family service will be held at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fort Concho or to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, earmarked for the Lake View High School Mariachi Band, Los Caciques.
