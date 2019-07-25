Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Life Church
Burial
Following Services
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Herode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ruth Herode


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ruth Herode Obituary
Patricia Ruth Herode

San Angelo - On July 23, 2019, heaven gained another angel. Patricia Ruth Herode left this Earth to be with her heavenly father.

Patricia was born on April 16, 1946 to Howard and Ruth King. Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Howard King.

She leaves behind her beloved mother, Ruth King; a daughter, Karla Storr and husband David; a son, Johnny Herode; granddaughter, Kristina Soliz Wollshlager and husband Larry; grandsons, Orlando Soliz and wife Lorena, Brandon, Kyle, and Christopher Heorde; four great grandchildren; one brother, Ronnie King and wife Janet; a sister, Karen Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26 from 5 - 7 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, July 28 at 11 AM at Word of Life Church with Pastor Julian Falcon officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Johnny Herode, Orlando Soliz, David Storr, Larry Wollschlager, Kevin King, and Sean Sullivan.

Patricia will be greatly missed by her fur baby, Casey. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a great lover of old movies and sci-fi.

Her family rejoices knowing she is alive and well today with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A special thanks to her mother, Ruth King. She was by her side until the very end. They were best friends. The family would also like to thank her brother Ronnie and wife Janet for all the help they gave Patricia. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now