Patricia Ruth Herode
San Angelo - On July 23, 2019, heaven gained another angel. Patricia Ruth Herode left this Earth to be with her heavenly father.
Patricia was born on April 16, 1946 to Howard and Ruth King. Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Howard King.
She leaves behind her beloved mother, Ruth King; a daughter, Karla Storr and husband David; a son, Johnny Herode; granddaughter, Kristina Soliz Wollshlager and husband Larry; grandsons, Orlando Soliz and wife Lorena, Brandon, Kyle, and Christopher Heorde; four great grandchildren; one brother, Ronnie King and wife Janet; a sister, Karen Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26 from 5 - 7 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, July 28 at 11 AM at Word of Life Church with Pastor Julian Falcon officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Johnny Herode, Orlando Soliz, David Storr, Larry Wollschlager, Kevin King, and Sean Sullivan.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her fur baby, Casey. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a great lover of old movies and sci-fi.
Her family rejoices knowing she is alive and well today with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A special thanks to her mother, Ruth King. She was by her side until the very end. They were best friends. The family would also like to thank her brother Ronnie and wife Janet for all the help they gave Patricia. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 25, 2019