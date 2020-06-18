Patrick Mark Ethridge
Monahans - Patrick Mark Ethridge passed away June 14, 2020 in Monahans, Texas. Mark was born May 6, 1957 to Velma and Joe Ethridge in Kermit, Texas. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1975 and went on to attend Odessa College and Angelo State University. Mark married the love of his life, Liz Baucom Hawthorne on August 1, 1992 in Monahans, Texas.
Mark dedicated over 40 years to a career with Energy Transfer and developed many lifelong friendships along the way. He retired in May 2019.
A servant at heart, Mark was devoted to his family and was always helping someone in need. He was the World's Greatest Pappy, was bigger than life, and loved to stir up trouble and have fun. Being the quick-witted guy he was, Mark brought joy and fun to everyone around him. His greatest joy in life was to spend time with his family and make treasured memories, especially frying his famous crinkle fries! No matter the job, he was always there to lend a hand. Mark was a steady rock to many throughout his life and always lived to better those around him.
Preceded in death by his father, Joe Ethridge, Mark is survived by his wife Liz, his son Patrick (Ludy) Hawthorne and their children Mya, Casen, Harper, and Haisley Hawthorne of Monahans, mother Velma Ethridge of Kermit, sisters Joni Pearson of Kermit and Ann (Sid) Sullenger of Mertzon, brother Todd (Joan) Ethridge of Coleman, Texas. In-laws Pam (Tom) Payton of Sonora, Les (Margaret) Baucom of Monahans. Friend Cody "Bear" Jimenez and numerous special nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
The memorial service will be a private family celebration of life.
Memorials may be sent to your favorite charity.
Monahans - Patrick Mark Ethridge passed away June 14, 2020 in Monahans, Texas. Mark was born May 6, 1957 to Velma and Joe Ethridge in Kermit, Texas. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1975 and went on to attend Odessa College and Angelo State University. Mark married the love of his life, Liz Baucom Hawthorne on August 1, 1992 in Monahans, Texas.
Mark dedicated over 40 years to a career with Energy Transfer and developed many lifelong friendships along the way. He retired in May 2019.
A servant at heart, Mark was devoted to his family and was always helping someone in need. He was the World's Greatest Pappy, was bigger than life, and loved to stir up trouble and have fun. Being the quick-witted guy he was, Mark brought joy and fun to everyone around him. His greatest joy in life was to spend time with his family and make treasured memories, especially frying his famous crinkle fries! No matter the job, he was always there to lend a hand. Mark was a steady rock to many throughout his life and always lived to better those around him.
Preceded in death by his father, Joe Ethridge, Mark is survived by his wife Liz, his son Patrick (Ludy) Hawthorne and their children Mya, Casen, Harper, and Haisley Hawthorne of Monahans, mother Velma Ethridge of Kermit, sisters Joni Pearson of Kermit and Ann (Sid) Sullenger of Mertzon, brother Todd (Joan) Ethridge of Coleman, Texas. In-laws Pam (Tom) Payton of Sonora, Les (Margaret) Baucom of Monahans. Friend Cody "Bear" Jimenez and numerous special nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
The memorial service will be a private family celebration of life.
Memorials may be sent to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Jun. 18, 2020.