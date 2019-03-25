|
|
Patrick Martin Geoghegan
San Angelo, TX
Patrick Martin Geoghegan, 85, passed away March 22, 1019, in San Angelo.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Geoghegan was born November 11, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, the sixth of seven children, to Edward August and Mary Merwick Geoghegan. Patrick was a Professor of English at Angelo State University for 25 years. He also taught at the University of Florida and the University of Illinois where he earned his PhD. Patrick received his undergraduate degree at Boston University.
Patrick was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the Medieval Academy and most importantly a faithful member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. His gentlemanly soul will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Susan Winter Geoghegan; two daughters, Martha Peterson and husband Eric, and Sarah Antony and husband Julian; two granddaughters, Meredith Peterson and Sophia Anthony; and a grandson, Lincoln Anthony.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 25, 2019