Patsy Garrett Swafford
San Angelo - Patsy Garrett Swafford, age 76, of San Angelo, Texas entered into rest on Thursday August 1, 2019. Patsy was born February 20, 1943 in San Angelo, Texas to Harold T. and Mattie Ruth Garrett. Patsy grew up in Sonora, Texas where she graduated from high school. She then went on to study at Abilene Christian University and continued on to attend Jean's College of Beauty. She worked as a wig stylist for Hemphill Wells until she began her career at Ethicon Inc. Patsy worked diligently for over 30 years until her retirement in 2004. Patsy was a faithful member of Southgate Church of Christ as well as a proud charter member of The Sweet Adeline's.
Patsy is survived by her husband Glenn "Bud" Swafford; daughter Nicole (Sean) Matthews; grandchildren Heather(Matt) Medeiros, Jon Cauthorn, Brode (Kelcey) Pickens, Gunar Matthews and Peyton Matthews all of San Angelo. She also leaves behind 5 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons to cherish her memory.
Patsy was preceded in death by; sons Carter Cauthorn and Garrett Swafford. A memorial service for Patsy will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and Hospice of San Angelo. The Swafford Family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the Hospice staff that cared for Patsy. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Swafford family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019