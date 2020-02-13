|
|
Patsy "Sue" Henry, age 76, passed from this life on February 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 5701 US Hwy. 277 South, with Billy Bardin, Pastor of Berry Lane Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Sue was born on July 24, 1943 in Odessa, Texas to Morris Albert and Mary Zelma (Brown) Henry. She was a fun-loving woman who loved to laugh and loved her family. Sue worked for The State of Texas, beginning her career with Abilene State Supported Living Center then transferring to TDCJ Robertson Unit, retiring in 2008.
She was preceded in death by her parents Morris and Mary Henry, her husband, and sister Fay Walters.
Survivors include her son, Allen Boehm; daughter, Penny Dunham and husband Todd; brother, Roy Don Henry; sister, Betty Orsak; five grandchildren, Carrie Gordon, Amber Drennan, Lacy Orsak, Dustin Dunham and Nathaniel Taylor; nine great-grandchildren, Carson Orsak, Gavyn Dunham, Kendrick Drennan, Darien Netters, Emory Sage Drennan, Wyatt Dunham, Pride Dunham, Patrick Gordon and Austin Gordon; and several extended family and friends.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020