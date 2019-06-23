|
Patsy Jane Celaya
San Angelo - Patsy Jane Celaya went to be with her angels and beloved husband, June 18th, 2019 at home with her loving daughter, sons, and family.
Patsy was born on February 18th, 1933, in Hanamaulu, Kauai. She was the first born of six children. After a few years the family moved to Honolulu, Oahu. The family was fortunate enough to gain homestead on the Waimanalo Hawaiian homestead. Patsy was 8 years old when the Attack on Pearl Harbor happened. Patsy was the first to graduate when she graduated from McKinley High School in 1951. Patsy and Alfonzo "Al" Celaya got married at St. George's Catholic Church in Waimanalo on July 27, 1957. It has been called a "true love story" because the first words Alfonzo Celaya said was, "Patsy, you are beautiful, I am going to marry you." They would have been married for 62 years. They had four beautiful children, along with Arthur Lyman from a previous marriage. They lived in Hawaii, Nebraska, Texas, back to Hawaii, South Carolina, Hawaii again, back to Texas, and finally, after many years they lived in San Angelo, Texas and enjoyed their kids and grandkids.
Patsy worked on a pineapple farm in her early days, a children's day care nursery for about ten years, old folks nursing center for another nine years, and the orthopedic ward for several years and quit working in 1992 to live the good life. Patsy and Al would travel to Hawaii 2-3 times a year, along with Las Vegas. Patsy lived a long healthy happy life, her pride being in raising four boys and one daughter who have accomplished many things and have happy families of their own. She was known for being tough (and kinda mean) but also the best mom, grandmother and great grandmother who made everyone happy and feel loved. She has deep beliefs in family and love because of her Hawaiian/Portuguese blood. The family is proud to have that blood line and it shows. She had a way of making people smile with her cute, fun loving personality or what the Hawaiian's might like to say "lolo"... "JK GRANNY"
Patsy loved to watch tennis on TV, she enjoyed crosswords, Frito's, Big Red, going out to eat with the whole family, her plants and her Hawaiian music. She helped raise her grandkids and even great grandkids—Wherever Patsy was, it was like you were home.
In her final months and days the family came together to make her comfortable, her daughter Tammy and Husband Mike gave her a great lifestyle for her last couple of years. Her son Al, always making her mad and laugh at the same time, Laddie showed her strength, laughter, and storytelling, as well as his wife, Tammy, in giving her comfort. Her son Tracy with the late-night visits and son Arthur for being by her side. Her grandkids and great grandkids showed their love by being near and that brought her so much joy and so many smiles.
Patsy is preceded in death by parents Albert SR. and Adelaida Perreira Cummings, her husband, "the love of her life" Alfonzo "Al" Celaya, brother Walter Cummings, Marvalee Cummings.
She is survived by her children Arthur Lyman and wife Janet of Hawaii; grandkids Paul, Ronald, Reina, David, Daniel, Marisa, and Robby; Al Jr Celaya of San Angelo, Tx, grandkids Al III (Trey), Alika, Aleigh of Nederland, Tx; Lester Celaya and wife Tammy of San Angelo, Tx, grandkids Daniel, Raquel, Angela, and Kevin; Tracy Celaya of San Angelo, Tx; Tammy Dennis and husband Mike of San Angelo, Tx, grandkids Candice and husband Eddie, Randy and wife Kacey. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren (Maile, Kelsie, Kalani, Leilani, Mercedes, D.J., Adelyn, Aidyn, Cash, and baby Rocky +30 more), nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
We would like to thank Dr. Parhizgar, Dr. Steven Cole, Dr. Angi Wilke, and nurses Becky and Mindy at Shannon, nurses Amber Trevino, Kim, and Maree at Encompass Home Health; nurses Kristen Easterly Owen, Elizabeth, Kyle, and Kari at St. Gabriel's Hospice, Shandy Childs, Vicki Lowry, Darla Teague, Nichole Hernandez and Rene Rendon. Thanks again from The Celaya and Dennis families.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 24th at Harper Funeral Home from 6:00- 8:00 pm. The funeral service is 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 25th at Harper Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 23, 2019