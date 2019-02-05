|
|
Patsy Jo Hughes
Sonora, TX
Patsy Jo Sherrell Hughes
Pat Hughes went peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born July 30, 1941 in Edinburg, Texas to Samuel L and Elna Chumney Sherrell. She spent her childhood in the Rio Grande Valley and attended Edinburg schools. Moving to Sonora in 1979, she raised four children. She worked various jobs including McMillon Texaco, Oilfield Answering Service, Town & Country and most recently the Sutton County Steakhouse, where she enjoyed many friendships along the way. As her children grew up, Pat or "Nana" was blessed with 6 grandchildren followed by 10 great grandchildren who were the joy and light of her life.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2 pm in the chapel of the Love Funeral Home followed by graveside in Sonora Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Standley Anderson, Clint Cearley, Ty Fincher, Andy Galindo, Adam Galindo, and Hunter Hughes. Honorary pallbearer is Carl Teaff.
Preceding her in death were her parents along with 3 brothers Claude, Marvin, and CA McMillon and 1 sister, Peggy Dodd.
Those left to celebrate Pat's life are sons Sam Hughes and wife Shelly, James Robert Hughes, all of Sonora, daughters Cindy Brown of Sonora and Lisa Hughes Galindo of San Diego, CA. Grand children include Elizabeth Nicole Brown and Jody Osgood of Christoval, Katrina Brown Kline and husband Adam of Jetmore, KS, Heather Hughes Cearley and husband Clint of Sonora, Andy Galindo and wife Hillary of Sonora, Alexis Galindo Martinez and husband Andrew of San Diego, CA, and James Hunter Hughes of Abilene. Great grandchildren include Piper and Jillian Brown of Christoval, Canon, Craten and Cohen Cearley of Sonora, Brailyn, Jackson, and Avery Galindo of Sonora, and Archer and Armour Martinez of San Diego, CA. Special friends and family include Ty Fincher, Setter Gilcrease, Lupita McMillon-Jasso, Sylvia Ramon, Glyndee Valley, Adam Galindo and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lynn Burchell and the Alvis F Johnson Home Health and Hospice program in Sonora, Texas for their help and continued support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 5, 2019