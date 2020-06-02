Patsy Reyes Lopez
Patsy Reyes Lopez

Patsy Lopez, passed away of natural causes, Friday, May 29, 2020. Patsy was proceeded in death by husband, Antonio (Nacho) Lopez, sons Louis Price and Richard Price, daughters, Mary DeLeon, Lucy DeLaRosa and Lydia Pena. Patsy leaves behind daughters, Ramona Rangel, Connie Romero,Elizabeth Martinez, Amanda Lopez and sons,Antonio (Tony) Lopez Jr. and Daniel (Danny) Lopez.

Patsy has 33 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special, "THANK YOU" to Norma Cerna MD and Rai Cheruku MD of Shannon Medical Center for the countless hours and years treating Patsy. The family is also grateful for the love that nephew Robert & Oralia Villescaz showed her during the good and bad times!

Service will be held, Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 301 West 17th, San Angelo, Texas, 76903

Until we meet again grandma...I hold our memories close and will take all your life lessons to heart...Love you, Norma Jean.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
