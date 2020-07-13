Patsy Ruth Douglas



San Angelo - Patsy Ruth Douglas, age 86, of San Angelo, Texas,(Former resident of Sweetwater, Texas), went home peacefully on July 12, 2020 in San Angelo with her family at her side.



Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mack Roller officiating.



Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.



Patsy was born on September 4, 1933 in Donley County, Texas to Cecil and Mozelle Brown. She married Taylor Douglas on September 21, 1952 in Lela, Texas.



Patsy lived a life of simple, deep faith. Wherever she was, she shared her faith with those she met. Although she moved several times, she was always active in a local church. Her ministry was about serving others wholeheartedly and selflessly. At one time she served as hostess and was in charge of the kitchen at the West Texas Ranch for Christ. In her later years, she settled in San Angelo to be closer to her son. She was a member of Glen Meadows Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. Sincere thanks to Brayden Park Assisted Living for making her a part of their family. Also special thanks to San Angelo Nursing and Rehab and Marty Bedwell of Interim Hospice Care who provided for her in such a special way in her last days.



She is survived by her son, Larry Douglas and wife Laura of San Angelo, Texas, three grandchildren, Leslee Toungate and husband Randall of Lorena, Texas, Carla Hardy and husband Jared of Fort Worth, Texas, and Brandon Douglas and wife Tarah of Tulia, Texas, five great grandchildren, Nathan and Seth Toungate, Jakob and Lily Hardy, and Kassidy Douglas, three brothers, Wendell Brown and wife Susan of Canyon, Texas, Jerry Brown and wife Karen of Amarillo, Texas, Donnie Brown and wife Sandy of Amarillo, Texas, and sisters-in-law, Joy Brown and Johnnie Thompson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Taylor , and brother, Doyle.



Pallbearers will be Randall Toungate, Nathan Toungate, Seth Toungate, Jakob Hardy, Brandon Douglas, Keith Brown. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jared Hardy.



Memorials can be made to Glen Meadows Baptist Church in San Angelo, First United Methodist Church of Happy, Texas, or your favorite Christian charity.









