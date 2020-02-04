Services
Patsy Ruth Hamrick

Patsy Ruth Hamrick Obituary
Patsy Ruth Hamrick

San Saba - Patsy Hamrick, age 84, of San Saba, Texas passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Round Rock Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at San Saba's First Baptist Church in San Saba; with burial in Spring Creek "Neel" Cemetery. Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial's be made to Patsy's favorite charity that she donated to each year, Operation Christmas Child in care of San Saba's First Baptist Church or you may also be made to The Spring Creek "Neel" Cemetery Association for perpetual care to 206 East Storey Street San Saba, Texas 76877.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
