Patsy Sorrell
Junction - Patsy Louise (Blaylock) Sorrell, 77, of Junction, went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019.
Patsy was born September 15, 1941 on the Pfluger Ranch in Segovia, Texas to Raymond and Faye (Cox) Blaylock. Patsy married Charles Sorrell on the Pfluger Ranch in London on June 7, 1958. Patsy was a homemaker who stayed busy raising her four children, and also made a career of volunteering. Over the years, she actively supported the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, The Back Street Players, House of Faith, and Meals On Wheels. Patsy was a beloved member of the First United Methodist Church where she took great joy in singing in the choir, and served as past district president of the United Methodist Women Organization.
Patsy's legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who also share in spreading love and joy in their communities. "Beloved, let us love one another because love is from God" I John 4:7
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nelda Carpenter; brother, Raymond Blaylock, Jr.; son, Barry Sorrell; granddaughter, Amanda Nicole; and great-granddaughter, Moriah Faith.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Charles Sorrell; two sisters, Leta Andrews of Junction and Kay Beam and husband Buff of Mountain Home; two daughters, Pam Evans and husband Edwin of Junction and Janelle Stahl of Anna; son, Larry Sorrell of Junction; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; ten nieces & nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Kimble Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Curry officiating.
Memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels or the Methodist Church Choir.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kimblefuneralhometx.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of at Kimble Funeral Home. (325) 446-3076
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 24, 2019