Patsy Sue
San Angelo - Patsy was born on the 28th of December in 1946 at the old St. John's Hospital during a blinding snow storm. She had to stay in the hospital for 10 days until the roads were clear enough to get home. She was born to Bryan Clayton and Zeola Jefferies Clayton. Patsy was the youngest of three children. She grew up in Talpa, Texas, and expressed fond memories of her time living in the country alongside her parents.
The Clayton Family has owned ranchland in Runnels County for over 160 years and the legacy continues today with her son, Shawn. Patsy was a child of the land, not only with her heritage, but also with her free spirit. She worked tirelessly to protect the environment with recycling and keeping our planet clean.
Patsy met her future husband, Lawrence Leonard, while attending Angelo State University. Patsy coaxed a mutual biology professor, Dr. Gordon Creel, to host a party in an effort to charm Lawrence. They were never apart for the next fifty-three years.
Some of her happiest years were raising her son and looking after his friends, who still cherish memories of her to this day.
Patsy loved helping others and people in need. She had a passion for animals and caring for any animal she came across. She cherished her loving Golden Cocker Spaniel, Buffy.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Leonard, her son Shawn and his wife Brandi DePalma Leonard. Her grandchildren include Clayton Leonard and wife Jessica, Logan Leonard, Abagayle Leonard and Alfredo Garcia, Hanah Leonard, and Colin Leonard. She is also survived by one great-grand child, Elsie Grey Garcia. Her siblings include brother F.E. Clayton and wife Jane, and sister Nancy Hallmark and husband Daniel. Nieces and nephews are Bryan Clayton, Sally and Matt Yocham, Carol and Ken Granzin, Ben Clayton, Dade and Jackie Hallmark, and Tammy and David Torres.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cassie's Place at https://cassiesplace.org/
A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Johnson Street Church of Christ, Monday, August 17 at 10:00 AM with a private family graveside to follow.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com