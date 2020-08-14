1/1
Patsy Sue
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Sue

San Angelo - Patsy was born on the 28th of December in 1946 at the old St. John's Hospital during a blinding snow storm. She had to stay in the hospital for 10 days until the roads were clear enough to get home. She was born to Bryan Clayton and Zeola Jefferies Clayton. Patsy was the youngest of three children. She grew up in Talpa, Texas, and expressed fond memories of her time living in the country alongside her parents.

The Clayton Family has owned ranchland in Runnels County for over 160 years and the legacy continues today with her son, Shawn. Patsy was a child of the land, not only with her heritage, but also with her free spirit. She worked tirelessly to protect the environment with recycling and keeping our planet clean.

Patsy met her future husband, Lawrence Leonard, while attending Angelo State University. Patsy coaxed a mutual biology professor, Dr. Gordon Creel, to host a party in an effort to charm Lawrence. They were never apart for the next fifty-three years.

Some of her happiest years were raising her son and looking after his friends, who still cherish memories of her to this day.

Patsy loved helping others and people in need. She had a passion for animals and caring for any animal she came across. She cherished her loving Golden Cocker Spaniel, Buffy.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Leonard, her son Shawn and his wife Brandi DePalma Leonard. Her grandchildren include Clayton Leonard and wife Jessica, Logan Leonard, Abagayle Leonard and Alfredo Garcia, Hanah Leonard, and Colin Leonard. She is also survived by one great-grand child, Elsie Grey Garcia. Her siblings include brother F.E. Clayton and wife Jane, and sister Nancy Hallmark and husband Daniel. Nieces and nephews are Bryan Clayton, Sally and Matt Yocham, Carol and Ken Granzin, Ben Clayton, Dade and Jackie Hallmark, and Tammy and David Torres.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cassie's Place at https://cassiesplace.org/

A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Johnson Street Church of Christ, Monday, August 17 at 10:00 AM with a private family graveside to follow.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson Street Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved