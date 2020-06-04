Patti Jean Pickett



San Angelo - Patti Jean Pickett, 88 of San Angelo, passed away on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Patti was born on November 5th, 1931 to Lena Butler Fountain and Aaron Fountain. Patti attended San Angelo High School and graduated in the class of 1949. She began her career as a Stenographer, then worked at Goodfellow Air Force Base. She and her husband started Magic Farms Greenhouses in 1981. Patti was married to J.G. Pickett in March, 1961 at the Massey Garden Club House and they had one child together.



Patti will always be remembered for her love of the card game Bridge and her love of gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She is proceeded in death by her husband, J.G. Pickett of 48 years and her beloved mother Lena Butler Fountain.



She is survived by her daughter Lana Pickett Arrott, her children, Cam Arrott of Lubbock, Texas & Dylan Arrott of College Station, Texas. Step Daughter Shane Pickett and her children, Zane Pickett & Taylor Pickett Castillo all of Austin, TX and many cousins of the Floyd Butler Family.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at Johnsons Funeral Home. Services to begin at 10 am with Burial to follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Cam Arrott, Kit Arrott, Zane Pickett, Ray Butler, Clay Butler & Doug Robinson.



The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Rio Concho Terrace that made her feel at home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you give a donation in Patti's name to the Concho Valley Master Garden Club. Please address your check to CVMG, 1113 W. Beauregard, San Angelo, Texas 76903 or contact Allison Watkins at the Tom Green County Extension Office, 325-659-6528.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store