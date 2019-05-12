Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul Alan Brown Obituary
Paul Alan Brown

San Angelo - Paul Alan Brown, age 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8th, 2019 in Austin, TX, after a lengthy illness. Paul was born to Bob and Betty Brown on January 31st, 1952, in Granite City, IL. The family moved to San Angelo, TX in 1954. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1970, then graduated from Angelo State University in 1974 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked at numerous San Angelo movie theaters throughout college. His business career saw him working for DeCoty Coffee, KIDY, and Republic Services. He then started a second career as a Pharmacy Tech at San Angelo Community Hospital, where he finally retired in June 2018.

Paul liked a good book, going to the movies, and most of all, traveling with his wife early with the family. Some of his favorite places were Cloudcroft, NM, Colorado, cruising the Caribbean, St. Louis to visit family, and Bryce Canyon. His favorite, however, was traveling to Las Vegas to see his grandkids. Paul did everything with his brother, Mark, even if it was just to have "coffee". Paul was an avid music lover. He shared his love of music with his family by taking them to numerous music events.

Paul is survived by this wife of 24 years, Ginger, his son Jeremy and his wife Laura, daughter Sarah and her husband Josh, his son Justin, grandchildren Jeremy Jr., Allison and Dakoda, his brother Dan and his wife Anita, Sisters-in-law Carole Brown, Dee Murray (Bill) and Annette Mielke with numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived also by his fur baby, Cookie. They had many great times including their long walks.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, his "partner in crime" and brother Mark, Mother-in-law Velma Mielke, who showed him unconditional love and taught him how to make his favorite pumpkin pie.

A special thanks to Seton Medical Center staff and the many doctors on his healthcare team, special thank you for Amy (PT), Janet (OT), Leslie (ST), Shay (social work), Nancy (Transplant coordinator), all the ICU nurses and Seleana Farmer for being there during the transplant surgery. A deep, heartfelt thanks to the donor family who gave Paul the ultimate gift of life allowing his family six extra months with him.

A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home at 10:00 AM, Saturday May 18, 2019 with Bobby Rogers officiating.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 12, 2019
