Paul Alan Brown
San Angelo - Paul Alan Brown, age 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8th, 2019 in Austin, TX, after a lengthy illness.
Paul is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ginger, his son Jeremy and his wife Laura, daughter Sarah and her husband Josh, his son Justin, grandchildren Jeremy Jr., Allison and Dakoda, his brother Dan and his wife Anita, Sisters-in-law Carole Brown, Dee Murray (Bill) and Annette Mielke. A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home at 10:00 AM, Saturday May 18, 2019 with Bobby Rogers officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 16, 2019