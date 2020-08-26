Paul Edward Henson



San Angelo - Paul Edward Henson Jr, 60, entered the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved family and friends. Paul fought a tremendous battle for many years.



Paul was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 13, 1959, to Paul Edward Henson, Sr, and Janice Lea Bonin Henson. He grew up in Fort Worth and stayed there until he left on an adventure with his wife, Janet.



Paul graduated high school from Carter Riverside High School. He then attended a business trade school. Paul excelled in academics and was usually at the top of his class.



Paul excelled in all that he endeavored. He began doing mud work in construction and became the best of the best in that field. He took pride in his work.



The light of his life, Melody Henson, was born and his world was never the same. He adored Melody every day of her life.



Paul married the love of his life, Janet Leigh Crooks, on September 10, 1994. Their love story was special filled with much laughter, adoration, friendship, and commitment. These two fought for each other, encouraged each other and shared the love of Christ with as many as possible even during the most difficult situations.



Paul was so humbly grateful that he was given the "gift of life" through a kidney transplant in 2010. His family were also so very grateful for 10 more years of life with Paul.



The Word of God was very important to Paul and he was very knowledgeable about what the bible has for us. He shared the love of Jesus and the truth of the gospel with everyone he could. Many lives have been changed because they crossed paths with Paul.



Paul is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and beloved grandmothers.



Paul is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Melody Henson and her fiancée Toby Plasek, sister Christine Henson and her daughter Tiffany. Paul is also survived by his family through marriage: Wesley and Carolyn Crooks, Randy and Kim Crooks, Chad and Jana Duncan, Tanner Crooks, Michael and Tiffany Crooks, Reagan and Riley Crooks (Gamble), Dusty Crooks, Melanie Crooks and Zack and Laynee Crooks. Uncle P had a plethora of kids he loved and mentored through the years including some that came to live in his home. Paul also had a sweet group of friends creating Paul and Heifettes. Heifers include Vicki Bahner, Rhonda Dean, Laura Platt, Melody Henson, and Reagan Crooks.



Paul will be deeply missed.



Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









