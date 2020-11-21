Paul Ervin Barber
San Angelo - It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Ervin Barber announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, at the age of 88.
A native of Goldston, North Carolina, Paul was born on March 17th, 1932. He was extremely proud to always mention that he was a Tar Heel country boy who loved nothing more than playing baseball. That love followed him into his years in the military where he continued to play baseball for the Air Force, even delivering the game winning strikeout to clinch the Base Championship.
During his 20+ years in the United States Air Force, Mr. Barber obtained the position of Tech Sergeant while serving in the Vietnam War, and often spoke fondly about the time he spent stationed in Okinawa.
Paul Barber was the kind of person that never met a stranger. People were drawn to his warm smile, kind eyes, and a personality that would light up any room the moment he walked in. He was the type of person that made you feel special, made you feel important, and always made you feel like part of the family. Paul created a positive and loving impact in every life he touched during his time on this earth. We are all privileged to have known him.
Mr. Barber was preceded in death by his parents, H.M. Barber and Dixie Lee Carroll, and his siblings, Lois Bennett and Ray Barber, as well as his daughter Debra Williams.
Paul Ervin Barber is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Earlene Patterson Barber, brothers M.L. Barber and J.B. Barber, children: Tana Cline, Jeff Barber, and Steve Williams. Also included are the spouses of Paul's, Children, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & countless friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held for Paul.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com