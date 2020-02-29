Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Kent (Buddy) Horne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Kent (Buddy) Horne Obituary
Paul Kent (Buddy) Horne

San Angelo - Paul Kent (Buddy) Horne, 84, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 28, 2020. Paul was born on March 16, 1935, in Fife, Texas and graduated from Lohn High School in 1953. He attended San Angelo College from 1953 to 1955, where he played football, basketball, and then attended Abilene Christian College from 1955 to 1957, where he again played both sports and graduated. He taught and coached 1 year in high school after graduation before returning to San Angelo College in 1958. He dedicated 39 years to Angelo State University where he coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He then served as the Dean of Men and later Dean of Student Life. His love of ASU, his players and students, was only exceeded by his love for the Lord and his family. Paul also served in the 142nd Company of the 36th Infantry Division of the Texas National Guard.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ovaughn Horne and his brother Jackie.

He married the love of his life, Betty Ann Horne, on June 4th, 1956. They have two children, Kathy Matthews and husband Randy, and Paul Horne and wife Shari. Paul and Betty loved their four grandchildren, Mason Matthews and wife Brenna, Brian Matthews and wife Ashlee, Kristin Horne Moore and husband Robby, and KaraLin Horne Root and husband Jacob. They are blessed with nine great grandchildren. Paul and Betty were long time members of Johnson Street Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon for many years.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Johnson Street Church of Christ with Dr. Tommy King officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul K. Horne Athletic Scholarship at ASU or the Christian Campus Center (in care of Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson St., San Angelo, TX 76904).

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -