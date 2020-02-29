|
Paul Kent (Buddy) Horne
San Angelo - Paul Kent (Buddy) Horne, 84, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 28, 2020. Paul was born on March 16, 1935, in Fife, Texas and graduated from Lohn High School in 1953. He attended San Angelo College from 1953 to 1955, where he played football, basketball, and then attended Abilene Christian College from 1955 to 1957, where he again played both sports and graduated. He taught and coached 1 year in high school after graduation before returning to San Angelo College in 1958. He dedicated 39 years to Angelo State University where he coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He then served as the Dean of Men and later Dean of Student Life. His love of ASU, his players and students, was only exceeded by his love for the Lord and his family. Paul also served in the 142nd Company of the 36th Infantry Division of the Texas National Guard.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ovaughn Horne and his brother Jackie.
He married the love of his life, Betty Ann Horne, on June 4th, 1956. They have two children, Kathy Matthews and husband Randy, and Paul Horne and wife Shari. Paul and Betty loved their four grandchildren, Mason Matthews and wife Brenna, Brian Matthews and wife Ashlee, Kristin Horne Moore and husband Robby, and KaraLin Horne Root and husband Jacob. They are blessed with nine great grandchildren. Paul and Betty were long time members of Johnson Street Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon for many years.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Johnson Street Church of Christ with Dr. Tommy King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul K. Horne Athletic Scholarship at ASU or the Christian Campus Center (in care of Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson St., San Angelo, TX 76904).
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020