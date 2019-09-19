|
Paul Milburn Hickey
San Angelo - Paul Milburn Hickey went to be with his Savior September 17, 2019. Paul was born in in Stephenville, Texas on July 7, 1932 to Warner C. Hickey and Ona Belle Hickey (Walker).
In 1950 he married Julia (Judy) Faye Biggs, and one child was born to this marriage, Donna Rohmfeld.
He joined the US Army on March 24, 1953 and served in the Korean War as a Gunner and mechanic. After serving in combat, he was transferred to Fort Worth, Texas where he worked in helicopter maintenance.
He married Nancy Dean in 1963, and one living child was born to this marriage, Michael Dean Hickey.
A faithful Christian, Paul was a faithful member of Harvest Baptist Church. Paul's main hobbies centered around his church and family.
Paul is survived one sister, Elnora Davidson, of Carlsbad, Texas, two children, Donna Rohmfeld (Glenn) and Michael Hickey (Michelle), both of San Angelo Texas. He also had six grandchildren Ginger Montgomery (Jeff), Dayna Clay (John), Brandon Murphy (Deidre), Julia Deon Koehler (Devin), Randall Osgood (Reba), and Kimberly Smith (John). His favorites, his great-grandchildren, are Erin and Jackson Montgomery; Savannah Keane; Parker, Carson, Mallory and Logan Clay; Kendall Marie, Brandon Wesley, and Benjamin Murphy; Camden and Colton Daniel; Cash and Carter Koehler; Aubrey, D-Bonte, and Jackson Smith; great grandchild, Grayson Elliott Keane; and one nephew, Jim Raines.
He also left special friends behind, which were many, but he always mentioned Ron Patterson, Anthony Williams, Theodore Weeaks, Jerrel Harmon, David O'Dell, and Robert Murphy.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 19, 2019