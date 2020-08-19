1/1
Paul Solis
Paul Solis

San Angelo - Paul Solis, 70, of San Angelo, Texas passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Paul was born to Edward and Adela Cortez Solis on Sept.25, 1949. He had an amazing love for God and life. Paul loved spending time with his family

and seeing his grandkids grow. He loved the outdoors, working on his antique cars, and living/working on his farm. He was a kid at heart, enjoying every minute either decorating for Christmas, popping fireworks on the 4th of July, fishing, or just being there with family.

Paul Solis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary R. Solis, son Craig Solis and wife, Alice; daughter, Adel Solis Terry and husband Joe; step daughter, Angie Mendez Martin and husband, Paul; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Alyssa, Craig Jr., Nathan, Austin, Hunter, Anthony, and two great granddaughters, Kelsie and Bailey. He is also survived by his brother, Gilbert and his wife, Sofia, and sister, Elida Pena and her husband, Pete. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Adela Solis, his brothers, Ramon, Martin, and Guadalupe, and sisters Maria Ramos, Enriqueta Solis, Lydia Pena, and Delia Solis.

Funeral services will be 10 am Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be at 2 pm at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. A family rosary will be recited at 6 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home.

Pall Bearers will be Austin Frieman, Craig A. Solis, Joe Solis, Eddie Solis, Nick Martinez and Edward Solis.

The family would like to thank the 4th Floor South team at Shannon Hospital, the Shannon Dialysis Center and Brandy Riley for having so much compassion in taking great care of our husband/dad/Popo.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
