Pauline Frances (Jost) Kolster
San Angelo - Pauline Frances Kolster (Jost) 93, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in San Angelo. Pauline was born March 9, 1927 to John Jost and Barbara Englert in Rowena, Texas. Pauline has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. She married John Kolster on April 15, 1953. They were happily married for 26 years and had two daughters before his passing on December 31, 1979. Pauline was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Pauline loved going to church until her health deteriorated and she was no longer able to attend. Listening to church hymns on a Sunday on the radio was one of her favorite past times. She worked for Monarch Title for over 20 years and for Santa Fe Crossing Senior Citizens until she was forced to retire. Pauline will be dearly missed. She was not just a grandmother to us she was our Nanny and will forever be remembered. Her great-grandchildren brightened her life and kept her active.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Kolster; five grandchildren, Eric Kolster, Nicole Scott, Jeannette Neal Richardson and husband Daniel Richardson, Sammy Neal, Jr. and Timothy Neal; four great grandchildren, Haylie, Hunter, Hayden, and Heaven; a brother, John Jost; three sisters, Julia McNamara, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Wilma Jean Carter.
Pauline was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Sam Neal; five brothers, Otto Jost, Raymond Jost, Alford Jost, Emil Jost, Walter Jost and wife Evelyn Jost; and sisters; Hattie Mae Jost and Agnes Hilliard
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Buck, officiating. Burial will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. A lunch will be provided at Immanuel Baptist Church following internment.
