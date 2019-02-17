|
Pearl Ruby Wolf Motl
San Angelo, TX
Pearl was born December 19th, 1924 in Elgin, Texas to Otto F. Wolf and Clara Hopper Wolf and passed on February 15th 2019.
As she recalled, she was clearly dad's favorite. He would say "Bittie let's go grind some corn." So off to the grist mill in Manor Texas they would go to have their crop of corn ground into corn meal.
The family moved to the San Angelo area when she was a young girl. She attended Fairview School and graduated from San Angelo High School where she met the love of her life, Martin Motl. They were married on his 21st birthday November 12th, 1943 and enjoyed 49 years together. They began their married life in California where she worked for Rohr Aircraft and welcomed their first daughter Lidice. They then moved back to San Angelo, Texas in 1948 and they bought their home on 30th Street where she has resided for 70 plus years. A son Gary was born, then 2 years later on his birthday Becky was born. Pearl enjoyed being active in their school lives by being room mother for all 3 and participating in the PTA.
Pearl worked for 20 years at Shannon Hospital as a certified technician in Central Supply, beginning at the old hospital and then moving to the new location. She thoroughly enjoyed those years making many friends especially Rosalinda Gomez.
Pearl Ruby, she would say, "I'm all jeweled up!" will be cherished in memory by her daughter Lidice Wright of Spokane, Washington, son Gary (Debbie) Motl of San Angelo, Texas, Becky (Steve) Ellwanger of San Angelo, Texas. Mammy's grandchildren who will miss her dearly; Rachel (Kevin) Tims of Celina, Texas, Kristen (Bryan) Gonzales of Dallas, Texas, Kevin (Carlin) Wright of Spokane, Washington, Justin Motl of Smithville, Texas, Courtney (Kurt) Cleveland of Austin, Texas, Jared (Bri) Motl of San Angelo, Texas and step-granddaughters Tiffany Ellwanger and Chrissy Archer. Mammy also leaves behind 13 great grandchildren, 5 great great grand children, 3 nephews and 1 niece.
Pearl was preceded in death by husband Martin Motl, sisters Anne Schkade and Edna Vick, brother LeeRoy Wolf, son-in-law Myron Wright, and grandson Keith Wright.
Anytime Pearl was asked how she was doing, her reply was always "Super Duper!"
Pallbearers are Justin Motl, Jared Motl, Kevin Tims, Bryan Gonzales, Joseph Rodriguez and Austin Tims.
Visitation will be 3pm to 5pm Sunday February 17th at Johnson's Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2pm Monday, February 18th at Trinity Lutheran Church. Michael Cofer will officiate with burial following at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asked that you donate to Meals of the Elderly, they were very much appreciated for their kindness to Pearl Motl for many years.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 17, 2019