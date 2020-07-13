Pedro C (Pedrito) Solis
Sonora - Pedro C Solis (Pedrito) age 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday July 11, 2020 at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo Tx. He is survived by sister Lupe Buitron, husband Jose Angel Buitron, brother Jesse Solis, brother Johnny Solis, wife Viola Solis, brother Bernardo "Yogi" Solis Jr., and his youngest sister Belia Fay. And left numerous nephews and nieces.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Felicitas and Bernardo Miguel Solis.
He resided in Crockett County Nursing Home for his last 13 years.
Pete was a faithful Bronco Fan he would always wear red on Friday nights even in the Ozona nursing home. He had a friendly smile and waved at everyone and never met a stranger. He will be truly missed by all.
Thank you to the Crockett County Nursing Home and Shannon Hospital for all the services you gave Pete.
A Mass will be held Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 am at St Ann's Catholic Church in Sonora Texas with burial following after mass.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us ever day.. unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear." -unknown author.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com